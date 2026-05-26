Proposed Oceanfront garage would replace 100 spaces with nearly 1,000

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders are considering a new parking garage near the Virginia Beach Convention Center and the Virginia Beach Sports Center to help address ongoing parking shortages during large events at the Oceanfront.

The proposed garage would be built at 19th Street and Parks Avenue, replacing just more than 100 existing parking spaces with more than 950 spaces. Plans also include two stories of retail space and an area that could serve as a shelter for the farmers' market during rainy weather.

John Hood

Dwayne Appleton, owner of Java Surf Cafe and Espresso Bar on 19th Street, said parking is often difficult to find during major sporting events and conventions.

“They have one of the largest wrestling events and one of the largest cheerleading events on the entire East Coast hosted right here in Virginia Beach,” Appleton said. “Those events are so big they don’t have enough parking.”

Residents and business owners say additional parking is needed, especially during busy weekends at the Oceanfront.

“This cannot happen quick enough,” City Councilman Worth Remick said. “This past weekend, we had so much activity at the Oceanfront. We need three more of these at the Oceanfront.”

Under the proposal, the city would own and operate the garage while a developer would lease the retail space.



John Hood

The project could be completed by 2028. City leaders are currently being asked to contribute $1.9 million for the pre-development phase using money from the Resort Parking District Capital Improvement Program Fund.

Appleton said he hopes the additional parking would help bring more foot traffic to businesses along 19th Street.

“If that parking garage brings some of those people back, that would be great,” Appleton said.

City leaders are expected to vote on the proposal next month.

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