VB City Council approves progressive pricing, $50 parking vouchers for residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council approved a proposal on Tuesday to give residents $50 worth of digital parking credit starting next Spring.

This parking credit for residents can be used at Oceanfront garages, surface lots, and even metered street spots. Residents who use all of their credit can then purchase another $50 worth of credit for half-price. This discounted rate would only be offered for the first renewal.

City leaders also voted to approve a new progressive pricing system, capping rates at just $1 for the first hour — down from the current $2. Two hours would cost $2, with rates increasing after that. These pricing changes are intended to encourage longer stays and improve turnover in high-demand areas.

“If you live here, you don’t want to pay the parking they have out here to come play with your kids for a couple of hours and then go back for lunch — and then maybe come back again after lunch,” resident Timothy Corder told News 3 reporter John Hood Tuesday.

The ordinance also recommends eliminating the $3-after-5 p.m. resident discount, removing the three-hour on-street parking limit, increasing monthly parking rates and raising seasonal lot permit fees.

The new rates and parking credit for residents will kick in on April 1, 2026. The proposal aims to make the voucher for parking accessible through a mobile app.