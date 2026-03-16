Bond granted, despite prosecutor's objection, for suspect in Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite the prosecutor's objection, bond was granted for an 18-year-old man who turned himself in for a shooting at the Oceanfront that left six injured on March 7, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Matheus F. Cavalcante of Norfolk turned himself in on March 8, according to court documents, and was charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

Cavalcante's bond was set at $25,000, which was secured. Use of alcohol, drugs and firearms is prohibited. He will be monitored via GPS and is not allowed to have contact with victims or co-defendants. Cavalcante will also be subject to a nightly curfew.

“Matheus is a good kid from a good family. The evidence will show that he was the victim of a robbery attempt and acted in self-defense. We look forward to defending him against these charges," Diane Toscano, Cavalcante's attorney, prevously told News 3. "Our client has no criminal record and has never been in trouble with the law. He graduated from Granby High School, where he played football, and works for a respected local employer. He’s been building his life and trying to do the right thing.”

Watch previous coverage: Man who turned himself for VB Oceanfront shooting that hurt six denied bond

Man who turned himself for VB Oceanfront shooting that hurt six denied bond

Cavalcante was initially denied bond during a hearing on March 11.

Officers patrolling the Oceanfront heard gunfire around 9:50 p.m. on March 7 in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. When they responded, they found five people who had been shot: four men and one woman. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The victims are listed as an 18-year-old woman from Norfolk, a 19-year-old man from Suffolk, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 21-year-old man from Newport News, a 19-year-old man whose hometown is unknown, and a 22-year-old man from New Kent County.

Watch previous coverage: Oceanfront shooting suspect turns himself into police, claims self-defense

Oceanfront shooting suspect turns self in to Virginia Beach police, claims self-defense

On Sunday, detectives identified a sixth victim who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say that person is expected to recover.

Police released a photo of another suspect, not in police custody as of Monday afternoon. He's described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with dark skin and afro-style hair, who was wearing black shoes, black pants and a red shirt or sweatshirt at the time.

This shooting remains under investigation.