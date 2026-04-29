Domestic violence shelter joins with Virginia Beach company to give survivors a fresh start

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When escaping abuse, survivors of domestic violence often leave with nothing but the clothes on their backs, making it difficult to secure housing that requires good credit and security deposits. A Virginia Beach company is working to ensure these survivors have a place to start over.

LightBeam Solutions primarily helps people in recovery for substance abuse through a clinic on Pennsylvania Avenue near Town Center. A major part of their mission is helping individuals get back on their feet by providing a home where cost is not a concern.

"We had to say, ‘how do we now get these individuals off of the streets, but also get them to a mental capacity where we can get them back into the community?’" Jason Newsome, the company's Chief Operating Officer, said.

This mission aligns with the work of Samaritan House, a domestic violence shelter in Virginia Beach where people often arrive with nothing. Finding an affordable apartment or home is a challenge when it is time to transition out of the shelter, which is where Samaritan House leans into its partnership with LightBeam.

"The relationship was actually started between the founder of LightBeam and Samaritan House. The founder of LightBeam’s background was in real estate," Newsome said.

LightBeam provides properties where survivors of domestic abuse, addiction, or both can stay free of charge. The homes, which are located around Hampton Roads, feature regular amenities, but also include specialized locks for protection and overdose medication in case of an emergency.

"We have three duplexes, we have mostly single-family homes and this is a condo," Crystal Mosby said, showing News 3's Anthony Sabella around a Virginia Beach property.

Mosby, the property manager and Chief Experience Officer for LightBeam Solutions, builds relationships with the survivors she helps. She recalled one woman she met nearly two years ago.

"She had a very, very traumatic domestic violence experience, spousal abuse and she came to Virginia. No family here," Mosby said. "We all have experienced some type of trauma, or something in our lives that has caused us to have to rebuild and get back to a stronger, better place. I think that’s where we start."

LightBeam has outgrown its current location on Pennsylvania and is looking to expand its treatment and housing options. The company is searching for property owners who are willing to be more intentional about who they rent to.

"That’s just our goal is to try to expand to be even more resourceful to bring in those individuals that can provide those different components that’s needed along the way," Newsome said.

Mosby acknowledged that landlords have to be cautious, but noted there is help available.

"It definitely is a valid concern to wonder if your property is going to be destroyed or if it’s going to be affordable for the people that you put in there. What I will say is we rely on several agencies to help us in that realm, Samaritan House being one," she said. "We also accept sponsorships and grants. Once we get to the point where they are able to sustain themselves and they move on, if there’s a deficit, we cover that."

For the helpers, the gratifying part is when survivors can move on. The survivor Mosby mentioned earlier is continuing her upward climb.

"She is looking to soon buy her house. We’ve been talking about budgeting, finances. We just celebrate every day because that’s what we do is transform lives," Mosby said.

Now, the organization is just looking for more people willing to lend a hand to get started.

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