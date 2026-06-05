Ahead of Broadway's biggest night, Hurrah Players teach News 3's "Tonys" theater basics

NORFOLK, Va. — Broadway's biggest night is coming to WTKR! The 79th Tony Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

To mark the occasion, News 3 "Tonys" — anchor Anthony Sabella and meteorologist Tony Nargi — joined the Hurrah Players in Norfolk for a crash course in what it takes to become a stage performer.

"Hurrah Players is the leading family theater company in the state," said Hugh Copeland, Founder and Artistic Director.

Hurrah Players produces stage productions, teaches classes and more at its campus in the Neon District.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR The Hurrah Players rehearse for their upcoming performances of Disney's "Newsies."

Numerous alumni have gone on to perform on Broadway — six currently, according to Copeland — with Chesapeake native and Hurrah alum Adrienne Warren winning a Tony for Leading Actress in a Musical in 2021 for her role as Tina Turner.

Currently, the Hurrah Players are producing Disney's "Newsies" for performances July 17-19 at Virginia Wesleyan University's Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center.

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