Norfolk School Board approves salary increases beginning in 2027

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Norfolk School Board voted Wednesday to significantly increase their salaries beginning in January 2027, though not all board members supported the timing of the raises.

Under the approved resolution, school board members will see their annual pay rise from $3,060 to $25,000. The board chair’s salary will increase from $5,100 to $27,000.

The resolution passed by a 6-1 vote.

Supporters of the increase said the new salaries better reflect the time commitment and responsibilities required of the role.

Col. Kenneth Paulson, a member of the school board, said board service often goes beyond monthly meetings.

“What they give to the community, what they do — sometimes two days a month for meetings, three days for going to schools or other activities — so it’s not just we’re trying to get a lot of money,” Paulson said.

The new pay structure would bring Norfolk more in line with neighboring school districts.

In Virginia Beach, school board members earn $20,000 annually, while the chair earns $22,000. In Newport News, the school board voted earlier this week to raise member salaries from $15,000 to $25,000 and the chair’s salary from $17,000 to $27,000, also effective in 2027.

Norfolk School Board member Tanya Bhasin, said she supports higher pay but wanted the increase phased in over time.

“Obviously, I know that an increased salary is commensurate with the demands of this role,” Bhasin said. “It’s a professional role. We put in a lot of time and a lot of hours to do the best that we can for our students. But I also think there needs to be accountability metrics tied to this. A phased-in approach gives us a little time to figure out what that is.”

The salary increases will take effect in January 2027.