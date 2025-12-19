Virginia Beach Jewish community gathers for Hanukkah, sending a message of unity after Australia attack

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Candles flickered against the December sky Thursday night at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront as members of the Jewish community gathered to celebrate Hanukkah and deliver what they described as a message of unity and resilience.

The celebration came just days after a deadly shooting at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Australia, where gunmen killed 15 people.

Against that backdrop, organizers in Virginia Beach said canceling the event was never an option.

Instead, they said, the local Jewish community showed up in greater numbers, determined to “bring light into a time of darkness.”

“We are standing stronger than ever, together against hate, hate of any kind, and bringing light by coming together with kindness and love toward one another,” said Rabbi Meir Lessoff.

Lessoff said the message of strength and solidarity was accompanied by heightened security measures.

Organizers coordinated with local law enforcement, private security, and community members to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

“We contacted the police department and brought in private security,” Lessoff said. “We also had members of our community help make connections to ensure that everyone, at every security level, was aware of what was happening.”

According to Lessoff, attendance at this year’s Hanukkah celebration was roughly double that of last year, which he said reflects a refusal to retreat from publicly celebrating Jewish faith and identity.

Support also came from outside the Jewish community. Pastor Victor Johnson of Revival Church in Virginia Beach said events like this provide opportunities to build understanding and connection.

“A lot of division comes from not knowing one another,” Johnson said. “Ignorance isn’t derogatory; it just means you don’t know. God is a God of diversity. He didn’t build one thing; He built many things to make one thing possible.”

Lessoff encouraged people with Jewish friends or neighbors to reach out and start conversations, saying small gestures can make a meaningful difference.

“Introduce yourself. Show your support,” he said. “The Jewish community needs that.”

As the Hanukkah candles burned into the night, attendees said they hoped the light would inspire greater dialogue, compassion, and courage throughout the Virginia Beach community.