Nearly $80M authorized to fund new VA clinic in Hampton Roads

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Committee on Veterans' Affairs has authorized $79.7 million to fund a new clinic for veterans in Hampton Roads.

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans, who serves on the aforementioned House committee, says she's "proud to have helped secure this investment" for the new community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC).

Further information for this new VA clinic has not been provided yet.

In a letter sent to Kiggans, her efforts to secure this funding was praised by the House VA Committee's chairman, Rep. Mike Bost.

"This clinic will generate a new source of jobs in the community and boost the local economy. But most importantly, it will significantly improve access to modern care, benefits, and services for the 76,824 veterans who call the Hampton Roads region home," he wrote.

This wasn't the only action-item on Kiggans' list last week.

She also had a bill — dubbed the "VA Hospital Inventory Management System Act" — approved by the House VA Committee.

Kiggans' bill authorizes the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to develop or purchase a cloud-based information technology system. This effort aims to modernize the management of the VA's inventory.

In its current state, the bill seeks to authorize $50 million in funding for this initiative.

The bill being reported out of the House VA Committee is just its first hurdle. To become law, it still needs to go through rounds of voting in the House and Senate before it can head to President Trump's desk for approval.