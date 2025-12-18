'It's just wild:' Business owners react after car crashes into Norfolk retention pond

NORFOLK, Va. — A crash into a retention pond in Norfolk was under investigation Thursday.

“It’s just wild," The Little Meadow Flower Shop Owner Erin Miller said.

"The way people drive around here, especially in this neck of the woods, if it was somebody that was going fast or went out of control it wouldn’t surprise me," The Tin Top Market Owner Rick Fraley said.

Both businesses are about a block away from where the crash happened.

A little before 6 a.m., Norfolk police responded to the intersection of Bolling Ave. and Jamestown Cres. when a driver called 911 and said they crashed their car into the water.

The crash also took down a power pole.

According to audio between officers and 911 dispatchers, the crash was the result of a chase.

“The occupant of the vehicle is out of the vehicle. This is going to be a non-injury. They’re stating that another vehicle was chasing the vehicle that’s in the river but is no longer on scene," a dispatcher said to an officer.

News 3 reached out to Norfolk police, asking if there was a chase and, if so, what they can say about the other car and why the chase was happening. Police did not respond by the deadline for this story.

Regardless of why the crash happened, Miller and Fraley want to remind people to be careful driving through the area.

Thursday morning’s crash came about three months after a pedestrian was hit and killed nearby and a little over a year after a pedestrian was hit and killed in front of their businesses.

“Please slow down. Please be patient. It really only takes a couple seconds to tape on your brakes and just relax," Miller said.

“It’s just kind of a dangerous part of the road. I don’t know what’s going to help it more than what’s already happening. Maybe just some more mindfulness on peoples behalf," said Fraley.

As of Thursday afternoon, Norfolk police were still investigating the crash and said charges were "pending the outcome.”