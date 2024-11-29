Norfolk police continue investigating deadly crash on Colley Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are continuing to investigate a crash on Colley Avenue that left a pedestrian dead Tuesday night.

On Friday, officers told News 3 they were continuing accident reconstruction, which includes measuring crosswalks, signage and all other markings on road where the crash happened. They said it’s part of their work to determine if speed, or other issues like signs or light, were a factor in the crash.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Colley Avenue, which is near the end of Colley right before the bridge.

Police say a pedestrian, 61-year-old Leo LaRue, was hit by a car and later died in the hospital.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, police added.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon spoke with friends of LaRue, who said they’re devastated by his sudden death. They said LaRue and his husband were passionate about walking and exploring.

One of LaRue’s loved ones, Andrew Hund, has concerns about pedestrian safety on Colley Avenue. He doesn’t live here anymore, but he says he worked tirelessly to push for increased safety measures on the road before he moved.

“We got the speed limit lowered to 20, which was a huge difference," said Hund.

However, Hund thinks more needs to be done to prevent further tragedies.

“But maybe it’s time for a flashing red light there... People come light a jet airplane over that bridge," he said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.