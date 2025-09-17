Pedestrian hit by Norfolk city vehicle on Colley Avenue: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian is seriously hurt after they were hit by a city of Norfolk vehicle at the intersection of W. 47th Street and Colley Avenue Wednesday morning, police say.

Watch: Police investigating Colley Ave. crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection, which is a few blocks from Colley's endpoint at the bridge.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. The driver stayed at the scene, police added.

Police confirmed to News 3 that it was a city vehicle that hit the pedestrian. It's unclear what type of vehicle it is.

WTKR News 3 has a crew working to learn more about the crash. This article will be updated with more information.