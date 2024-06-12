AAA warns about road safety after pedestrian crashes in Virginia Beach, Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — There have been multiple crashes across Hampton Roads involving pedestrians recently.

The most recent incident was in the 7500 block of Granby Street in Norfolk’s Wards Corner. It happened on Tuesday morning about 7:30. A woman was seriously injured. Police said she was riding a bike and the driver stayed at the scene after the incident.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Norfolk PD went to the 2900 block of East Little Creek Road after a pedestrian was struck by a car, according to a release. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and is still being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Beverly Simerson, 69, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence, according to police.

On Friday, June 7, 77-year-old Lucena Lynch was killed after being hit on Lynnhaven Parkway.

AAA said there are some safety measures drivers and pedestrians can take to ensure that they are as protected as possible.

“For motorists, we want to make sure we are never driving distracted,” said AAA Spokesperson Ryan Adcock. “We have that cell phone turned off or put on ‘do not disturb while driving’ mode while we’re out there. And especially practicing more caution if we’re driving in an area prone to have more foot traffic.”

It’s also good advice to not read a phone or use headphones while walking across the street. Pedestrians might also consider reflective gear. Drivers should consider going even more slowly because hitting someone while they cross the street can turn deadly.

“For a car that is going 30 miles per hour, I should say, the fatality rate for pedestrians is 45%,” said Adcock. “So almost five out of ten people that are involved in a crash going 30 miles per hour, are proven to be fatal.”

Of course, we always stress safety zones in schools, but just because schools are getting out for the summer, doesn’t mean that children have left the surrounding area.

“That can still reign true over the summer as well, them being out and about with their friends and family, having fun,” Adcock added.

As of now, there is no word on the woman’s condition following the Wards Corner crash.

Simerson was taken to Norfolk City Jail following her arrest after the East Little Creek Road crash.

If you have any information about the pedestrian crashes, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.