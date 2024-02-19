Norfolk wants to eliminate all traffic fatalities. Here's how the plan works.

NORFOLK, Va. — In 2023, I examined a troubling trend on our roads. I reported the number of fatal crashes reached a 15-year-high in Virginia. I focused on what law enforcement can do to make a dent in that number. Now, I'm following up with another part of the solution: building safer streets.

For Norfolk, even one traffic death is too many. It is a lofty goal, part of the Vision Zero initiative. Anna Dewey with the city's Department of Transportation walked me through the strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities. I met up with her to learn about the changes I've already noticed, like lower speed limits — down to 20 miles-per-hour in some areas.

"We're trying to get those slower speeds, at least initially, in the neighborhoods," Dewey tells me. "Trying to get people to adhere to the speed limits, which is another challenge in itself," she adds.

Changes in speed can have major consequences. Someone hit by a car driving 40 miles-an-hour is 8 times more likely to die than a pedestrian struck by a car driving 20 miles-an-hour. Sometimes, the push for safety means separating different types of traffic.

"People want to bike in the city," Dewey says. "There is decent infrastructure in some parts, but then they try to get to another part of the city and it just doesn't exist."

You've probably noticed bike lanes have been added along places like Boush Street and Llewellyn Avenue, giving bikers a safer space to pedal. More are on the way.

"People really like the bike lanes, because, you know, it's a different way to access parts of the city," Dewey says. "We do hear a lot of concerns that, you know, it's not safe, people are speeding."

Dewey told me the city did studies that show no significant impact to congestion after adding the bike lanes.

There is also more protection for pedestrians, including new crosswalks with flashing lights to better alert drivers that someone is trying to cross the street. Virginia requires drivers to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. The flashing lights are particularly helpful, Dewey claims, after dark, when most crashes involving pedestrians happen. The enhanced crosswalks come with a price tag of approximately $100,000. Money to pay for Vision Zero projects comes from local, state and federal funding.

All of this effort, and money, is addressing a growing problem. Since 2010, pedestrian deaths are up in Virginia by 52.1%, according to numbers cited by the city. Speed, impaired driving, and more frequently, distracted driving are to blame. A grim reminder that we all play a part in making our streets safer.

"Be mindful that it's not only you on the street, you're not the only one driving, you're not the only one walking, and just pay attention," Dewey stresses.

News 3 photojournalist Michael Woodward contributed to this report.