Highland Park neighbors push for changes after man is hit, killed walking on Colley Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly a week after a man was killed while walking his dogs along Colley Avenue, Norfolk police continue to investigate amid an outcry among neighbors concerned about safety.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 in the 5200 block of Colley Avenue. That's near the end of Colley right before the bridge.

Daphne Frank, owner of Daphne’s Hair Studio, says she heard the ambulance sirens the night of the accident. She later learned her friend and client, Leo LaRue, had been hit by a car and killed.

“It’s just a runway, and I’ve seen people go 90 miles per hour down this road," Frank said.

The business owner said she is a member of Highland Park Civic League and North Colley Business Association, and she’s certain that added safety measures will be a top priority in their upcoming meetings. Frank said she’d like to see additional lighting and a stoplight installed.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon asked the city of Norfolk if a stoplight is being considered. A spokesperson wrote, “The crash is still under investigation. The Department of Transportation needs the findings from the investigation.”

They added, “The City continues to institute its Speed Reduction Program, which lowers speed limits to 20 mph in areas throughout Norfolk. Drivers need to adhere to these posted speeds, which provides them with a wider field of view and better reaction time. Drivers should always put away distractions in order to pay attention to the road and always be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

The Norfolk Police Department reports that just three citations were given to drivers on Colley Avenue between 51st and 52nd so far this year. Only one of those was for speed. The others were for following too closely and failing to obey a street sign.

NPD says once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

Another concern neighbors expressed is the lighted pedestrian signs at 49th and Colley, which appear broken. A city spokesperson said they’re looking into the status of any repairs.

“It’s a little hard to talk about,” added Frank. "But it is a reason for us to make some serious decisions about lighting on this street.”