'I think these are entirely preventable deaths:' Norfolk pedestrian death highlights pedestrian safety

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian death in Norfolk is putting pedestrian safety in the spotlight.

Tuesday morning, flashing lights from police vehicles filled the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard between Ingleside Rd. and Ballentine Blvd. after a man was hit and killed.

Tuesday evening, police identified the victim as Anthony Lambert, 44, of Norfolk. He was pronounced dead on scene.

“My first reaction is that it’s just a tragedy," said Norfolk resident Corey Logan.

Logan is a community advocate and founder of Norfolk Bike Commuter, a group that promotes bicycle use and infrastructure with a particular focus on road design and safety.

He believes pedestrian deaths like this are preventable.

“We don’t know the specific circumstances yet of why this incident happened, but I think it’s fair to say the way E. Virginia Beach Blvd. and other roads throughout Norfolk are designed does contribute to unsafe conditions," Logan said.

News 3 reached out to the city to find out what they're doing to improve safety. A city representative said no one was available.

News 3 also reached out to police to try to get more information about Tuesday’s crash, but did not get a response.

As News 3 reported in December 2023, pedestrian deaths have risen more than 70 percent in the U.S. since 2010 according to the Governor’s Highway safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to News 3’s records, there were two fatalities in Norfolk in 2023.

Logan has biked on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. and has some thoughts on what could be done.

“I think a reduction in lanes would certainly and just physical barriers or more separation between where pedestrians and cyclists interact with vehicles," said Logan. "Whether it’s on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. or any other major thoroughfare through the city, if you have to weigh your safety every time you walk or get on a bike Then I think somewhere we’ve had a failure of design, infrastructure, or policy.”

Police were continuing to investigate the incident Tuesday, but said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors.