Pedestrian-car crashes rise nationally, including in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More pedestrians are being hit by cars than a decade ago, according to federal crash data.

The impact of pedestrian involved crashes is devastating to those in Hampton Roads who have seen the impact.

"We hear story after story of family and friends sitting at home waiting for that call of someone they've expected 15-minutes ago, 30-minutes ago, an hour ago..." said Rutter Mills managing partner Arthur "Brother" Rutter III.

Those involved have their lives changed in just a few seconds.

"Most of the time those who are injured or killed as a pedestrian are walking to a neighbor's home, they're going out for a quick meal. It's the most common, normal, everyday activities," said Rutter. "Then all of a sudden they don't return home. Sometimes their families don't know what happened because the phone's been damaged, or they've been knocked out, or unfortunately they've been killed."

Virginia Beach Virginia Beach looks to address roadway safety as another pedestrian is hit Brendan Ponton

Police and attorneys said the issue continues to grow across the country and in Hampton Roads.

"Obviously it's upsetting for us because we don't want to see anyone injured and we don't want to see anyone killed as a result of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash," said Virginia Beach Police Department master police officer C.M. Wilson.

Since 2010, pedestrian deaths have risen in the U.S. by more than 70 percent, according to the Governor's Highway Safety Association and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

News Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Town Center: VBPD Heather Eckstine

Virginia DMV data reveals that in 2022 Hampton Roads had 311 crashes involving pedestrians, 38 of which resulted in fatalities. The preliminary 2023 data shows there has been 364 pedestrian-involved crashes this year, which resulted in 30 fatalities.

Virginia DMV also reported that over the past four years, the majority of pedestrian involved crashes occurred in urban areas, after dark, and when the pedestrians were crossing improperly or walking in the road.

That makes sense to those at Rutter Mills.

"We find it in urban areas with high speeds. If you get speeds through densely populated areas that are 45 mph or more, it happens more often. We find places without sidewalks it happens more often. We find in intersections of slow and high-speed areas it happens more often," said Rutter.

And Rutter said there are factors that contribute to the frequency and severity of a crash.

"Two things that seem to be driving this are distracted driving/phone use and size of car," said Rutter.

"Even with not having any distraction there's a lag time in your brain that's innate where there is a bit of a delay before you realize you need to brake to avoid what's in front of you," added master police officer Wilson.

That's why police ask you to remain alert while driving or walking.

Police also encourage drivers to drive the speed limit and pedestrians to wear high-visibility clothing and use crosswalks.

"Under Virginia Law there's a couple of things about crosswalks," said Rutter. "If you're in a crosswalk you have the right of way. So, a pedestrian using a crosswalk usually is not at fault. But under Virginia Law you're required to use a crosswalk if one is reasonably available. So, if you look left and right, and there's an intersection with a crosswalk, use it."

"...Knowing that even if you have the right of way that vehicle that's approaching you might not see you," added master police officer Wilson.

If you're involved in an accident, police remind you to call for help and remain on scene.

Additionally, the Virginia DMV provides federal grant funds to organizations for safety. They're accepting applications through February. For more information visit: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/news/dmv-wants-help-you-save-lives-your-community.