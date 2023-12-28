77-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a 77-year-old pedestrian at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard.

Police say the call came in at 6:01 p.m., and a woman is in critical condition.

Southbound Independence Boulevard at Virginia Beach Boulevard and westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard at Independence Boulevard are closed to thru traffic until further notice.

Large police presence outside of VB Town Center

Police ask that you avoid the area and find an alternate route.

