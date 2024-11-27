Pedestrian dies following crash on Colley Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian died after he was hit by a car on Colley Avenue Tuesday night, Norfolk police say.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of Colley Avenue, police say. That's near the end of Colley Avenue right before the bridge.

Police say the seriously injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. He's been identified by police as 61-year-old Leo La Rue from Norfolk.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and was not injured, police say.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.