Hampton University bringing back Master of Science in Nursing degree

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University is announcing the return of a nursing master's degree, absent for a few years after losing accreditation.

The university has a long history of providing nursing degrees. In fact, according to the university, the school’s nursing program is the oldest in the Commonwealth.

Back in February, News 3 highlighted that history.

Now, another chapter in the university's history is ready to be written: the second coming of the Master of Science in Nursing.

After an application process that began in 2024, the university has reearned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education for the degree.

HU Nursing School Dean Dr. Danita Potter said multiple factors led to the accreditation being lost, but she is glad the degree is back and said there is a lot of interest from prospective students.

She also said the program will be structured in an online format because most of the people who go through the program are working registered nurses.

“The national accreditation affords us the opportunity to bring in even more students, graduate more nursing scholars in teaching, practice and service," said Potter.

Classes for the degree were available as of June 25. The accreditation is good through 2027.