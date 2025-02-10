Celebrating Resilience: the legacy of Hampton University’s nursing program

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University’s nursing program stands as a beacon of resilience and dedication. Its rich history is rooted in addressing the healthcare needs of African Americans during a time of significant societal divide.

In 1891, Hampton University established the first nursing program at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to train nurses of color. Dr. Danita Potter, a professor and the Dean of Nursing, highlights the critical need for this program, stating,

“There were not a lot of African American nurses at all, particularly in the South. The education to start a program for African Americans to provide care for their communities was almost very, very spiritual in my opinion.”

At that time, access to healthcare for African Americans was severely limited.

“During those times, people were being lynched, people were being ignored, and dying of disease and famine as a result of not being able to go into hospitals,” Potter explained.

The program was established in direct response to these challenges, ensuring better health outcomes for African American families.

However, the journey for these pioneering nurses was not without its challenges. The university’s campus is the former site of the original Dixie Hospital, where, in the 1960s, three nurses known as the Dixie Three stood up against racial segregation. They were fired for sitting at the white-only table in the hospital, serving as a poignant reminder of the struggles faced in the pursuit of equality.

“Our students appreciate that history because the majority of our students are minority and African American,” Potter noted. “We pride ourselves in that history and we make sure we embody it.”

Senior nursing student Gabriela Christmas finds inspiration in her grandmother, a nurse who fought for reform in her hospital.

“She made a lot of reforms at the hospital that she worked at in terms of advocating for the other Black nurses and faculty members,” said Christmas. “I think it was a great inspiration.”

Excited to contribute to the legacy of those who have fought for better healthcare, Christmas emphasizes the importance of advocacy in her future career.

“I’ve learned that you have to advocate for yourself in all senses—especially as a Black nurse and Black female. It’s important to stand up for what you know is right,” she stated.

Dr. Potter underscores the significance of this history in shaping the future of nursing students at Hampton University.

“We hold them to really high moral ethical standards so they can appreciate the past, understand the present, and be willing to meet the challenges of the future,” she said. “The past has prepared us for who we are to be today.”

Hampton University’s nursing program not only honors a rich legacy but also continues to inspire new generations of nurses committed to serving their communities and advocating for equitable healthcare.