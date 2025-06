HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say they're investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Burton Street.

The investigation is underway a couple of blocks away from where Burton Street intersects with Big Bethel Road. Police shared that they were investigating just before 1:30 p.m.

Police have not shared details on who died, how they died, or if a suspect(s) has been named. This article will be updated as we learn more.