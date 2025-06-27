Sentara CarePlex Hospital offers students glimpse of what working in a hospital is like

HAMPTON, Va. — Inside a conference room at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, kids learned about organ donation as part of an annual summer camp offered by the hospital.

The camp offered around a dozen Newport News and Hampton Public Schools students a crash course in what working in the medical industry in a hospital is like.

For a week, they get to experience different parts of the medical industry.

When News 3 visited them, they were cutting up sheep eyeballs to learn how eyes can be used for organ donation.

Sentara offers the summer program at multiple hospitals.

“It is very important because, as we see, health care is growing so much. There’s so many opportunities besides a doctor and nurse," said Sentara CarePlex Hospital Patient Care Services Regional Manager Tiffany Smith-Stokes.

“I really enjoy the fact that we get to explore the different health care careers at Sentara and just get to know their jobs and what their everyday lives look like," Newport News student Angela Higginbotham said.

“You see more than just the money. Because when you’re online and looking at careers in health care, they’re showing the money. But, it shows you the insight; dealing with the patients and everything else," said Hampton student Morgan Bullock.

Both Higginbotham and Bullock said they’ve thought about careers in health care, and their experience in the week-long program has helped reinforce their interest.