17-year-old boy dies following Gloucester Drive shooting Tuesday morning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 17-year-old boy who was shot on Gloucester Drive Tuesday morning has died from his injuries, according to Newport News officials.

Around 7 a.m., a ShotSpotter alert indicated that shots were fired in the 700 block of Gloucester Drive, officials say. There, officers found the injured teen.

Watch: Mayor Jones, Chief Drew condemn gun violence after teen boy is shot to death

PRESS CONFERENCE: Teen shot and killed in Newport News

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials say.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones and Police Chief Steve Drew held a press conference to dispel misinformation that's been circulating about the shooting.

Chief Drew said the shooting is not tied to any school-related incidents and the boy was not shot at a bus stop.

The shooting is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.