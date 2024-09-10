15-year-old boy killed in Newport News shooting Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting on 16th St. near Garden Dr. in Newport News, according to Newport News Police.

The teen was then transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according police said.

Detectives and forensics are in the area investigating and trying to get any information regarding the shooting.

The police do not have any information on a suspect and will continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact 911, the non-emergency line at 757-247-2500, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.