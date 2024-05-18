Newport News kicks off night youth basketball program to reduce crime

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News and partners started Night Nets, a youth basketball initiative to keep kids out of trouble during the summer.

Every Friday at 6 p.m. where kids can have a good time on the court.

"It gives me the most time to have fun," Latrell West, a Newport News teen said.

Newport News Newport News holds Midnight Basketball initiative to reduce youth crime Leondra Head

"It’s awesome to have something like this where kids are in a safe environment and being able to play a sport they love which is basketball," West's mother said.

David Freeman, the Newport News assistant city manager says the goal of Night Nets is "to help reduce violence and gun violence, provide a healthy outlet for people."

Night Nets will be every Friday until August 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kids and teens can either go to the Denbigh Community Center or the Achievable Dream Tennis Center.

To reduce gun violence, the city is giving away free gun locks at Night Nets.

Watch related story: Newport News holds Midnight Basketball initiative to reduce youth crime

Newport News holds Midnight Basketball initiative to reduce youth crime

"We pass out gun locks because it is after all a program to help reduce violence," Freeman said. "We know there’s a lot of firearms out there."

In addition to playing some basketball, kids and teens will get a free dinner and free haircuts.

Newport News Police say so far this year, there have been 4 homicides. Ty'Jonte Terry, 14, died in one of those homicides.

Last year in 2023, the city saw 43 homicides. At least 3 teens were killed in 2023 Newport News homicides.