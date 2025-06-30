BayPort Foundation gives $100k in scholarships to local students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The BayPort Foundation has awarded $100,000 in scholarships to 36 students from the local community, continuing a long-standing tradition of supporting higher education.

The funds were distributed across 12 different scholarship types for students attending colleges, universities, trade, or vocational schools. Scholarships were awarded based on financial need, academic achievement, community involvement, and a written essay.

Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to its members. The BayPort Foundation, the credit union’s charitable arm, now carries on that mission of enriching lives through tuition assistance.

This year also marked the introduction of two new awards: the Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship and the Wright Family Scholarship. Both were established through the Foundation’s Legacy Giving Program, which honors donors who share in BayPort’s philanthropic vision.

The BayPort Foundation 2025 scholarship recipients are as follows:

Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Abel Lynerd, Warwick High School Adriana DeGuzman, Tallwood High School Ameerah Newby, Heritage High School Ashlyn Martel, Hickory High School Charles Moore, III, Phoebus High School Olivia Jackson, Isle of Wight Academy



Burton P. Hill Scholarship

Grace Handle, Emory & Henry University



Directors Scholarship

Ashton Collins, James Madison University Breanna Patierno, Pennsylvania State University Carson Cunningham, Virginia Tech Christopher Freshwater, American University Jourdan Johnson, Regent University Makenna Gruchow, Liberty University Panisha Johnson, Old Dominion University



Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship

Christian Diggs, Virginia Peninsula Community College



George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship

Natalee Harris, Kecoughtan High School



Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship

Cameron Cheek, Virginia Peninsula Community College Malakye Brown, Virginia Peninsula Community College



McGee Family Scholarship

Allison King, Virginia Peninsula Community College



Rowe Family Scholarship

Katie Dodson, Old Dominion University



Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship

Alexander Gabbert, Summit Christian Academy Joshua Ray, Heritage High School Mikayla Parker, King’s Fork High School Sarah Campbell, Texas Christian University Shelby Moore, Poquoson High School Willard Davenport, III, Kecoughtan High School



Tuition Booster Scholarship

Aaron Thompson, Old Dominion University Chanel White, Norfolk State University Jenae Tynes, Liberty University Lauren Wasilausky , ECPI University Lori Allen, Virginia Peninsula Community College Nathalia Matthews, Virginia Peninsula Community College



Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Isaiah Washington, TBD Melissa Westphal, Saint Leo University

