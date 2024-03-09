Newport News holds Midnight Basketball initiative to reduce youth crime

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In order to fight crime and get youth involved in more positive activities, the city of Newport News is starting Midnight Basketball on Saturday.

"We wanted to give the youth an opportunity to get out of the house to have fun in a safe environment," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said. "I’ll be out there on Saturday. So midnight, come hang out with us."

Newport News Mayor Phillips Jones stressed the importance of kids and teens needing more to do during his state of the city address on Tuesday and announced the new initiative.

The first midnight basketball will be on Saturday, March 9 at the Achievable Dream Tennis Center on Ivy Avenue. It will be from 6 p.m. until midnight and is open to middle school students.

"We wanted to start with the middle school kids because we know that population are the ones needing the most opportunity," Pastor Kevin Swann, the pastor of Ivy Baptist Church said. "The high School kids tend to work."

So far this year, six children have been killed in homicides. That’s higher compared to this time last year when the area only saw 2 children killed in homicides.

According to Newport News Police, in 2023 Newport News saw 45 homicides. So far in 2024, the city has had 3.

Midnight basketball is a partnership between the City of Newport News, Ivy community organization and Newport News Public Schools.

Swann says the area is in need of resources.

"The Southeast community has historically been a place where there’s been a lot of kids that need opportunities," Swann said. "This facility, Achievable Dream has been a cornerstone in this community for a long time and it’s easily accessible for kids."

If you’re a middle school age student, Newport News Parks and Rec wants you to get your tennis shoes laced up and come out for some fun.

"This Saturday should be a lot of fun," Casey Jenkins, the superintendent for Parks & Rec of Youth Programs said. "There will be a DJ, food, basketball, games."

Pastor Swann says the city is looking to do midnight basketball once a month.