Newport News mayor announces new crime initiative aimed at youth

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News mayor Phillip Jones wraps up his first State of the City address since becoming mayor.

Jones addressed crime head on with a goal to reduce homicides with the city’s new safety initiative.

"My goal is that we are going to reduce homicides by 15% over the next 18 months," Jones said. "I’m proud to announce that we are going to establish the brand new Newport News Office of Community Safety to meet our 15% goal."

Wade Francom Newport News mayor announces new crime initiative

The Mayor says positions for that office will be included in the upcoming budget.

"It’s going to be a collaborative between my office and the city manager’s office," Jones said. "I promise we’re going to reduce gun violence in Newport News and I’m going to put the resources and dollars behind it."

According to police, Newport News saw45 homicides in 2023. So far in 2024, the city has had 3 homicides.

Newport News residents told News 3's Leondra Head they would like to see youth crime addressed.

"I grew up in downtown Newport News, and it wasn’t as much crime as we see today," Terri Branch, a Newport News resident said. "I’m 53 years old. Back then, we could walk down the street with no problem. Now, you have to look over your shoulder."

"When you think about out of school hours, that’s an opportunity for kids to engage in negative behavior," Hal Smith, the president of the Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula, said.

Jones announced a new initiative to connect with Newport News youth, by starting midnight basketball.

"Our midnight basketball initiative!" Jones said. "We wanted to give the youth an opportunity to get out of the house to have fun in a safe environment. I’ll be out there on Saturday. So midnight, come hang out with us."

The first midnight basketball will start this Saturday. The youth of Newport News are encouraged to come out.

Jones also touched on development in downtown Newport News and said there will be new apartments coming soon to the area.

"You look at downtown Newport News, city center, new businesses, we’re already seeing growth and upward projection in our tax dollars," Jones said. "We’re going to double down on that."

"You’re going to see a marketing campaign and more activity," Jones said. "We’re going to increase fun and culture within the next year and you’ll see that in the budget coming up."