'It's crazy, man:' Gun violence prevention group, neighbor react after 12-year-old grazed by bullet

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — “The sound was like you were in war," said Valarie Gautieri, who lives next to the mobile home on Spur Drive in Newport News that was hit by gunfire shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Gautieri said she was terrified when she heard the shots.

“I was so petrified because I have a little bit of PTSD from gunshot sounds," Gautieri explained.

WTKR

After News 3 interviewed her, she discovered one of her windows had been hit by the gunfire. She said this isn’t the first time it’s been hit.

“It’s unnerving to have to stay here actually," Gautieri said.

She and News 3 attempted to talk to the people who live in the home that was shot, but no one answered the door when she knocked.

Police had not released information about suspects or a possible motive Thursday.

Newport News 12-year-old boy shot in Newport News Web Staff

“It’s crazy, man," said Bagz4daKidz Founder and President Christopher Moore.

Bagz4daKidz is a nonprofit working to prevent gun violence in Newport News and Hampton.

Moore said this shooting doesn’t make any sense.

“We’ve got to think better, man," Moore emphasized. "Everything doesn’t have to result in gun violence. It’s very sad, disappointing."

This latest incident was at least the eighth nonfatal case of gun violence in Newport News in 2024. There had also been two fatalities as of Thursday.

News 21-year-old dies in shooting on 500 block of Bulkeley Place: Newport News police Sammi Bilitz

Bagz4daKidz’s Program Coordinator Nicole Ridley said preventing gun violence requires the help of the entire community.

“It’s going to take the police department, it’s going to take governmental agencies, it’s going to take city agencies, it’s going to take nonprofit organizations like ourselves," Ridley said.

Gautieri would add to that more structure at home for kids.

“I’m a humble steward of my man upstairs, and I believe that’s absent from the world right now, so I think it starts at home," Gautieri said.

Newport News Teen seriously injured after shooting in Newport News Web Staff

Moore believes the work being done is making a difference, but said more funding would help.

“We need to be out here every day, but we need the funding to be out here every day," said Moore.

“It’s a horrible problem that’s gotten out of control," Ridley said. "We’re losing way too many live due to gun violence."

Newport News police were continuing to investigate Thursday afternoon.