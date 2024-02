NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 12-year-old boy was shot on Spur Drive in Newport News just after midnight on February 29, police said.

The boy was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from "at least one" gunshot wound, according to police.

Police do not have any suspects and are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.