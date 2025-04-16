Watch Now
Newport News police searching for missing and endangered woman

The following information was provided by Newport News Police

Name: Shalana Faison

missing person (9).jpg

Age: 26

Date last seen: April 12, 2025 around 2 a.m.

Last known location: Near Port Warwick

Physical description: Faison has black hair with loose curls. She is 5'7" and 130 lbs. Last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie, a blue jacket and smiley face slippers.

More details: Because of a medical condition, she is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 757–247–2500.

