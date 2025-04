The following information was provided by Virginia State Police and Deshawn's mother, Shaquita Mckinney.

Name: Deshawn Jerrell Wilson Jr.

Age: 21

Date last seen: March 15

Last known location: Last seen near Ocean view area.

Physical description: 5 feet 5 inches and 135 pounds.

More details: He was last seen wearing an unknown description of clothing and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757)-644-7000.