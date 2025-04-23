Have you seen her? CODI Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for a missing girl in Portsmouth, according to an alert from Virginia State Police.

The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for Joshlyn Kaden Whitehead, age 12. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. Whitehead is 5'4" and weighs 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a jacket with cartoon characters on it, tan pants, and tan and white shoes.

Whitehead was last seen Tuesday, around 10:50 a.m., walking on Alden Avenue in Portsmouth. According to CODI Alert issued early Wednesday morning, this disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

If you've seen her, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 (24hr dispatch) or click this link.