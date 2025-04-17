15-year-old girl missing from Suffolk

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

Name:

Age: 15

Date last seen: Shannon was reported missing on April 15, but her father told police he last spoke to her on March 18.

Last known location: Police said she frequents the area of the 2200 block of E Washington Street and 2500 block of E Washington Street.

Physical description: She is a Black teenage girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'1 and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

More details: Police do not believe she is endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911.