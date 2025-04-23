James City Co. police search for 36-year-old woman

The following information was provided by James City County Police Department:

Name: Eliza Elizabeth Yax Soch

Age: 36

Date last seen: April 21

Last known location: Pineapple Inn Housing Center and Hostel

Physical description: Eliza is described as a white female of Hispanic ethnicity, approximately 5’1” and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a green tank top.

More details: Yax Soch was last seen leaving her unit at the Pineapple Inn Housing Center and Hostel at approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 21. She did not return, and police have not received any confirmed reports of her contacting family, friends, or her employer since that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at at 757-566-0112.