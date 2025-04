The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department.

Police did not provide a photo of the missing boy.

Name: Quincy Cuffee

Age: 15

Date last seen: April 16, 2025

Last known location:

Physical description: Quincy was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.

More details: He has been seen around the Norfolk Highlands area and near the Greenbrier mall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757)-382-6161.