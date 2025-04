The following information was provided by Suffolk Police Department:

Name: Jamorrie Elliot

Age: 16

Date last seen: April 19

Last known location: Unknown

Physical description: 5 feet 5 inches and 130 pounds. Elliot has black hair and brown eyes.

More details: He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. Elliot has “Kylita” tattooed on his right hand. He is not believed to be in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1- 888-562-5887.