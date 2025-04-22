Chesapeake police search for runaway 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Nia Dameron

Age: 15

Date last seen: April 4, 2025

Last known location: At her residence near 700 block of Cardover Avenue

Physical description: Nia is described as having long braids, a nose ring, and braces. Her clothing at the time she left is unknown.

More details: She does not have prescribed medication with her. At this time, there is no information indicating she is in immediate danger. Nia has had brief contact via text with her mother, but there has been no further communication since April 16, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 382-6161.