The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Name: David Lewis Lodge

Age: 50

Date last seen: Oct. 20, 2024, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Last known location: 4100 Block of King Street, may have left in a BMW

Physical description: 6'3", approximately 225 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair

More details:

Those with information on Lodge's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536