Man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old baby in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man has been arrested following the death of a 1-year-old child.

Police say Zai-Twond Perry, 25, someone known to the child's family, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect for the child’s death.

Just before 8 a.m., on April 5, officers responded to the 0 block of Cedar Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. Police located a one-year-old male child who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The autopsy revealed the child suffered from internal trauma, which resulted in the medical examiner ruling the death a homicide.

Perry was already in custody on unrelated charges.