Newport News Costco moving to larger facility with more parking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you've ever had trouble finding parking at the Newport News Costco, we've got good news.

Costco is moving from its current spot in Jefferson Plaza to a larger space less than two miles away, city leaders tell News 3. The wholesale store will take over the Ferguson Enterprises office space on Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard.

City leaders say the move has many perks for shoppers: the space will have more parking and gas pumps, in addition to the larger store.

The new Costco is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027, city leaders tell News 3. Until then, the current Costco store will remain open.