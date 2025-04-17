Woman 'relieved' following arrest in triple shooting that killed her ex-husband

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local woman has closure after Newport News police solved a triple homicide case that happened back in 2023.

Jennifer Jones-Futrell said she was at work when she got a call Wednesday about an arrest made in a shooting that killed three men, including her ex-husband.

"It was the most relieving call. I was happy, mad, sad — all those emotions ran through my body. I broke down and cried. I'm just very thankful that they made this arrest," she said.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested Dimair Jones, 26, of Newport News. He's facing numerous charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.

The extensive investigation started back on August 8, 2023, when officers were sent to a home located at 429 Stallings Court after someone called about shots fired. There, they found three men: Alvin Eugene Holiday, Monroe McGilvary Jr., and Jones-Futrell's ex-husband, Derek Rico Jones.

Jones-Futrell says Derek was a caring friend to her and others. She says he was also a phenomenal dad.

What frustrates her the most is her kids are now without a father.

"It was senseless. No matter what the reason was, it was senseless. No one deserves to have their life taken from them," she said. "They've been through nothing but trauma for the last three years, but the death and the murder of their father has really taken a toll on them."

We sat down with Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew when the shooting first happened.

"This is not just a random act. This is just not someone that's running around and selected a house and broke in a door, and something tragic happened," Chief Drew told News 3 back in 2023.

At the time, Chief Drew said they recovered a lot of evidence from the home, including cocaine and marijuana. He said police believed the homicides were drug-related.

When News 3's Kelsey Jones asked Jones-Futrell if the suspect, Dimair Jones, knew her ex-husband.

"A mutual acquaintance, friend. That's all I know on him," she shared.

Police did release a statement saying, in part, "NNPD's homicide detectives have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to solving this case."

Jones-Futrell said she's thankful for the department's dedication.

"I have peace of mind somewhat, but it will really be done and over with when the trial comes and they make that verdict," she said.

Dimair Jones has a hearing on May 2, according to online records.