NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in Newport News Friday afternoon, police said.

Units were called to the 800 block of 35th Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found an man there who had been shot. He died at the hospital about 90 minutes later, police said.

There is no suspect information and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-247-2500.