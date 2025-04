UPDATE: Jocelyn Boone has been found, police shared on Wednesday, April 16.

Original article:

The following information was provided by Newport News Police:

Name: Jocelyn Boone

Age: 16

Date last seen: April 13, 2025

Last known location: City Center

Physical description: She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie. Her hair is styled in four braids that reach her waist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-247-2500.