Court docs detail death of 1-year-old while in care of Newport News man

Warning: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

After an autopsy, the 1-year-old child found unresponsive on Cedar Avenue in Newport News on April 5 was found to have broken ribs, internal bleeding, extensive bruising on his face and body, and had symptoms of shaken baby syndrome, court documents outline.

Zai-Twond Perry, 25, of Newport News, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect in connection to the child's death.

Perry told police he was babysitting the child on April 4, documents say, when he squeezed the baby’s ribs in frustration while moving him in and out of the bathtub.

The court documents discuss how bruising in the shape of hands was found on the child's torso.

Perry, according to the documents, was the only individual who, "had continuous unbroken contact with [the child] during the time of his death."

The documents also show how Perry was texting the child's mother "throughout the day" about his frustrations with the child.

At one point, he texted the mother, "[The child] gotta go."

Perry was already in custody on unrelated charges.