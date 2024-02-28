Teen seriously injured after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen is hospitalized after a shooting in Newport News, according to police.

Officers heard about the shooting, which happened in the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police say. There, officers say they found a teen who had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Police have not identified a suspect, and it's unclear what led up to the violence. We'll update this article once we learn more.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call 911 or 757-247-2500. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting p3tips.com

Stay with News 3 for updates.