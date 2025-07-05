5 people, including 3 children, shot in Charlottesville on July 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Five people, including three children, were shot late Friday night in Charlottesville, according to police.

The Charlottesville Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls for a shooting in the area of Orangedale Avenue around 11:20 p.m. on July 4. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes of being dispatched.

The victims include a 52-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy, police said. All five were shot.

Police said heavy foot and vehicle traffic in the area initially prevented emergency medical units from accessing the scene. Officers and medics transported the victims on foot and in patrol vehicles, applying pressure to their wounds until more EMS crews arrived.

All five victims are in "stable" condition, authorities said.

Charlottesville Police’s Criminal Investigations Division and Forensics Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Early evidence suggests multiple shooters were involved.

Officers will remain in the area Saturday searching for additional evidence.