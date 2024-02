NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 500 block of Bulkeley Place Wednesday night.

News 3 crews can see a large police presence at the Hilton Village Townhomes in Newport News

Jay Greene/ WTKR

Police say that a call about the shooting came in around 7:54 p.m., and reporter Jay Greene observed a forensics vehicle pull up to the scene around 9:45 p.m.

