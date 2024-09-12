National nonprofit responding after teen shot, killed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting death of a Menchville High School student appears to be attracting national attention. An organization claims to be preparing to help respond to the shooting.

Tuesday's deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy near a bus stop left many in the community more questions than answers Thursday while police continued their investigation.

The One In Five Foundation For Kids said they're trying to raise money for the teen’s family and organize a memorial.

News 3 checked the IRS's website and confirmed it is a registered nonprofit. It was previously registered under the name Uvalde Foundation For Kids.

News 3 reached out to the organization for more information and was told someone would be in touch.

Despite the 501(c)(3)'s efforts, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools said the district "does not have an official or sanctioned partnership" with the nonprofit.

But if you're considering donating to this group or others, the Better Business Bureau offers a bunch of tips for giving after a tragedy or disaster.

They include asking questions like how the money will help the person it's going and never click on links to unfamiliar charity websites or in text messages or emails.