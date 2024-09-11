Psychotherapist, community activist weigh in after teen shot, killed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Menchville High School student who may have been waiting for his school bus when he was shot.

Tuesday, News 3 brought you reaction from parents of fellow students.

Now, News 3 is following through, talking to a child psychologist and a community activist.

“This is why we do the work we do," said Troy Ketchmore.

Ketchmore is the program director for Ketchmore Kids Incorporated. The organization works to try to prevent tragedies like Tuesday’s shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, 16th Street in Newport News between Oak Avenue and Garden Drive was filled with crime scene tape and police. On Wednesday, that was all gone, but the impact of the shooting death of the teen boy likely was not.

“[We] try to mediate, to intervene, in some of these beefs, or altercations," Ketchmore said about the work his organization does.

He said every incident is more motivation to keep working, and he feels the work is paying off.

"Just this year, the city of Newport News’ homicides are down," said Ketchmore

For anyone who may be angry about the 15-year-old’s death and may be thinking about retaliation, Ketchmore had this advice: “Take a minute. Process your hurt, your own trauma. You’ve got to protect your own trauma because something like this can send you over the edge."

Ketchmore continued to say, "I’ve lost people dear to my heart, so I know how that can traumatize you for years and years.”

On Wednesday, there were still more questions than answers about the shooting.

As News 3 has reported, Newport News Public Schools’ website shows a school bus was scheduled to stop around the same area and time as the shooting. Neither police nor the school district had said Wednesday if the boy was waiting for the bus.

Another question: was the teen targeted or was the shooting random? News 3 knocked on doors Wednesday near where the shooting happened, but no one wanted to talk.

News 3 reached out to police Wednesday, but we were told there was no update on the investigation. News 3 also reached out to the school district to see if any memorial was being planned. The school district's spokesperson said as of Wednesday she was not aware of any.

“For children that are exposed to this type of violence, they experience what is known as Traumatic Stress Syndrome. So moving forward, their school experience is pretty much forever changed," psychotherapist Dr. Sarah William explained.

She recommends parents use what she calls the three C method to help their kids after a traumatic event. This includes letting kids choose how to respond, giving them opportunities to connect with parents, teachers, and counselors, and most importantly, Williams says, coping.

“Children learn how to cope initially from how the adults respond. So role modeling for your child, meaning expressing how you feel. Maybe seeing a therapist," said Williams.

Ketchmore’s organization has a program that starts Sept. 18 to help kids and parents. It is free. You can sign up here.